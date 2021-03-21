We need neighborhood, forest guard laws in Igboland to end killings – ASETU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The National President of the Association of Southeast Town Unions, ASETU, Emeka Diwe, on Sunday said that the Southeast region should come up with a neighborhood watch and Forest guard laws to stop the continued killings by killer herdsmen.

Diwe made this call in Owerri, when a group of Newspapers columnists and editors, led by Chinedu Opara, gave an integrity award to him (Diwe).

The ASETU national president, said that the call to establish the above mentioned laws was to make farmlands in Igboland safe for cultivation.

According to him, “We have resolved that there is a necessity for anti-open grazing laws, neighbourhood watch laws and forest guard laws in the South east. We have written the Southeast governors and all the state Houses of Assembly thrice in three years over the need for these laws.

“Such laws, as we have since conceptualized, will define an enforceable framework that takes cognizance of appropriate punishment to defaulting herdsmen, restitution to victims and restoration of losers.

“The laws will also restore hope and confidence to our poor and defenceless people at the grassroots. It is unfortunate that till this day, the laws have not been enacted.”

He further said: “We have made representations to the United Nations and the government of the United States of America over this matter. Never again shall we allow innocent men and women to murdered by these herdsmen.”

“The farming season is fast approching. Our farmlands are occupied and our rural farms do not find it safe anymore to go to their farms. When this reality of low farm productivity combines with the glaring economic recession in the country, you can see the food insecurtybin Igboland will be aggravated and hunger crime and other social vices will escalate,” Diwe added.

