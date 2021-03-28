We look up to you for inspiring guidance; APC Govs fete Tinubu at 69

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying at 69, the governors will continue to look up to him for “inspiring guidance”.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

Part of the statement reads; “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We acknowledge your contributions to the emergence and growth of our party, APC.

“Emerging from opposition to a governing party through hard and very difficult negotiations, which has bestowed upon us the responsibility of managing the affairs of our dear country is a historic achievement that past political leaders of Nigeria were unable to achieve.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of our party, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes. We rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will always continue to look up to you for inspiring guidance.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom”.

