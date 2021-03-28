We gamble with loot in the day, regroup to rob at night — Robbery suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Three members of a notorious armed robbery gang, which specialized in breaking into people’s homes in Ayobo, Ishefu, Baruwa and Gowon Estate areas of Lagos, at night have been arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

The suspects: Sheyi Olayiwola, Sadiq Adeniji and Maduka Godwin, were arrested two months after they attacked and robbed residents of two building at Gemade Estate, located within Gowon Estate, Lagos and carted away cash, Jewelry, mobile phones and laptops valued at N14 million.

One of the victims attacked in Gemade Estate, identified simply as Tobi, had just returned to the country from the United Kingdom where he is based.

A fleeing member of the gang was said to be giving the gang information of the visiting Uk based Nigerian. The gang was said to have carted away N1million, both the local and foreign currencies, seven pieces of iPhone 12 Pro-Max and expensive jewellery, valued at N10 million the first night.

Two weeks after that incident, the gang returned to Gemade Estate and attacked one Mr Okeowo, whose house is next to Tobi, carting away N4 million. During the operation, a member of the gang reportedly attempted to rape the victim’s daughter.

A petition on the continued robbery attacks on residents was written to Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, who deployed operatives of the IRT, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to go on the gang’s trail.

It was gathered that a crack team of IRT operatives stormed Lagos State from Abuja and through the aid of advanced technology trailed members of the gang to their hideout at the Ikotun Market, Lagos State, where three of them were arrested.

Also read:

During interrogation, they confessed to several robberies in Ishefun, Baruwa and Ayobo areas, disclosing that one of their members whom they identified simply as Aje, invited them to rob resident of Gemade Estate

Narrating his role, 28-year-old, Seun Olayiwola, said, “ I didn’t go to the robberies at Gowon Estate, but I followed them to six others at Ayobo, Ishefun and Baruwa areas of Ayobo. We usually broke into their house from the windows. I got an N250,000 after the operation.”

On his part, Adeniji, 23, said “ I am a vulcanizer. Aje, whom I met at Ikotun Market linked me to the gang. He led us to Gemande Estate ., where he lived. He told us one of the victims just came back from London”.

Explaining why members of the gang don’t use guns during their operations, Godwin, 19, “We specialized in stealing phones and money and we don’t use guns because when one is caught with a gun, he will be killed.

“I ran away from my father’s house in Ojo area of Lagos State and I started living in Ikotun Market with my friends. During the day time we will gamble with the monies we made from robbery and by night we would regroup and visit any house we think the owner is rich.

“We don’t attack homes that have no light in them. We sold victims phones at Akala area of Mushin, Lagos”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: