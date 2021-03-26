We are determined to rid civil service of corruption — Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

… as state launches Integrated Financial Management Information System

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday disclosed that his administration is determined to rid the state civil service of corruption and unnecessary bottleneck.

This is he launched the State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS) aimed at automating the state financial management system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Office of the State Accountant-General, Government Secretariat, Abere, the Governor said the system would further enhance his administration agenda to provide adequate, equitable and quality service for the people using the mechanics of accountability and transparency as the drivers of the management of our limited resources.

“As a government, we are desirous of leaving an enduring financial and economic legacy for the State. It is our belief that the best way to fight corruption in the public service is to build an impregnable and efficient financial system.

“The State Integrated Financial Management Information System is a financial application that will enhance our budgetary efficiency. It is a potent weapon for achieving our resolve to rid our system of corruption and unnecessary bottlenecks.

“This application is a catalyst to our development strategy, which is targeted at providing prosperity and better life and services for our people.

“It will also further instil financial discipline in our bureaucracy and make our State a player in global financial best practices and a model in financial efficiency in the nation”, he said.

In his address, is the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said with the launch of SIFMIS, the state is on the path to deliver service in line with global best practices.

“For now, this project has delivered to us: a Main Data Center at the Office of the Accountant General; SIFMIS Training Centre at the Ministry of Finance; and Disaster Recovery Centre at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST).

“Collaboratively, the listed facilities shall ensure that we have a strong foundation for e-governance through a secured IT infrastructure and Network connectivity across MDAs. Specifically, it will promote efficient service delivery, open governance, quality data management, and improve financial reporting through full IPSAS Accrual Accounting Standard among others”, Oyebamiji added.

