We are creating avenue to address uprising and unpatriotic in the country, says Obinna Nwaka

…as Imo Youth Conference holds

As the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization ( CYMS), prepares to hold her youth conference at All Seasons Hotels Owerri on Friday 5th of March 2021, the Director General of CYMS, Comrade Obinna Nwaka will be delivering paper on the concept of CYMS and the values of patriotism.

The all important event will be graced by the Imo State governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, with other dignitaries in attendance.

Obinna Nwaka, a youth leader who is also a youth representative of the African International Foodbank and Disaster Relief (AIFBDR), a US based NGO, said that the event became necessary to address the rising of undemocratic and unpatriotic activities in the State.

He also noted that the event shall also afford the national body the opportunity to officially inaugurate the Imo State chapter Executive of the CYMS to enable them function effectively in line with the organization’s mandate.

Nwaka further stressed that this year’s conference with the theme ” The Youth and the Society” will bring together all stakeholders to discuss issues of governance and economy hence, the role of youth in national development remains indispensable.

“Youth are the back bone of any nation. They can change the future of the society with their well being, strength and courage if given the opportunity and provision of conducive environment,” remarks Nwaka.

He further stated, “The lack of connectivity between the federal government and the State in areas of empowerment is another major issue of importance to discuss.

Nwaka also noted that security measures in regard to Covid-19 protocols will be observed as large number of spectators are expected.

” There will be award and recognition of some personalities who have done the country proud in many ways at the event, while I urge Imolites to be part of the event,” Nwaka added.

