We are all about standards, professionalism, says APPOEMN President

The new President of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria, APPOEMN, Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro, has said that setting standards and ensuring professionalism among members are key targets of the association.

Mrs Kuyoro also noted that the events’ sector was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that members diversified their interests, while the association held health and safety training for members.

Kuyoro spoke to newsmen at the inauguration of the new executive committee members and send off for the outgoing ones in Lagos, last Thursday.

According to her, “We are all about standardisation. We want every APPOEMN member to plan and execute their events the same way. We are trying to set up standards.

“We are also talking with governments. We have not been able to go out of Lagos yet, but we have reached out to the Ministry of Tourism and Safety Commission.

“Hopefully, this year will be better than next year. We are hot on our knees to expand. As soon as the (COVID-19 protocols) compliance allows us to, we will visit new chapters.”

On the impact of the pandemic, Kuyoro said: “As we speak, the industry is not fully back on its feet. Right now, we are concentrating more on the welfare of our members, because the events industry is one of the worst-hit (by the pandemic).

“The first thing was to open up members’ minds that ‘you are going to have to survive, whether the government opens us or not. Start looking outside the box of what you are doing— diversify’.

“Some went into farming and some into cooking. That’s where we are now. Notwithstanding, we still have to move on.”

The new team to lead the boy of professional event planners are President, Adefunke Kuyoro; Vice President, Olufunbi Akinsosoye; Secretary, Omolola Balogun; Assistant Secretary, Olajumoke Olatunji.

Others are Logistics Director, Segun Okunuga; Welfare Director, Ojuolape Femi-Ayodele; Public Relations Director, Abosede Abisagboola; Events Director, Pamela-Maria Nwonu; Education Director, Yemisi Peters, and Finance Director, Funmilayo Olaogun.

The high point of the event, anchored by veteran MC/comedian, MC Abbey, was the swearing in of the new executive members and taking of oath of office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

