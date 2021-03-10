VOLLEYBALL: Nigeria retains boys U-19 title, qualify for World Championship

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s U19 volleyball boys team retained their title as champions of Africa with an effortless victory over Morocco at the just concluded 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

The Nigerians were brilliant in the first set, pummeling the Moroccans 25-8 points and controlled the rest of the match to win 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-23).

Speaking on his side’s victory, head coach Sani Mohammed raised his players’ in-game management and resourcefulness in what was the first international competition for the players.

“This is the first time any of these boys will be partaking in any international tournament [and] they were able to adjust their style of the game after their victory over the Gambia and you all saw the result against Morocco,” Mohammed said.

Looking ahead to the future, Sani stressed the need for early preparations of his wards ahead of the World Youth Championship in Iran.

“I am appealing to the Nigeria Volleyball Federation to put us in camp for a minimum of four months before the World Championship in Iran,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

