Virologist tells Nigerians to give COVID-19 vaccine a chance

Dr Solomon Chollom, a Jos based Virologist, has urged Nigerians to give the COVID-19 vaccine a chance in the country, saying that vaccines save lives.

Chollom told the Newsmen on Monday in Abuja that so much had changed about life and living since the SARS COV2 (COVID-19) virus pandemic hit the world.

“With daily figures of infected cases and mortalities due to the virus rising and falling unabatedly, experts and authorities rolled out response strategies that get updated as knowledge and information about the virus improves.

“Some response measures that have been put forward to fight the virus include quarantisocial distancing; lockdown; testing and treatment amongst others.

“These measures have played significant roles holding down the pandemic, they are not as potent as vaccines.”

According to the virologist, a vaccine is a biological propagation which when administered, teaches the body system to fight off infectious diseases.

He said that an effective vaccine is one which is safe and efficacious.

“This data is generated from clinical trials and reviewed by regulatory agencies before a vaccine a certified for human use.

“With the pandemic still raging on especially with the emergence of new variants, across the world, it is clear that the response strategy implemented so far is still weak and inadequate hence the need to look the way of vaccines.

“Experts believe that vaccines and vaccination will strengthen the weakness in the global response and eventually end the pandemic,” he told Newsmen.

According to him, hindsight from history has shown that vaccines play significant roles in eradicating deadly diseases in the past.

He said that diseases including small pox and bubonic plague and polio in the recent past were clear examples.

“In view of this, vaccines against COVID-19 need to be given a chance to bolster our response framework,” she said.

NAN reports that Nigeria on March 2, 2021, took delivery of nearly four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines are being provided by COVAX, an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Upon arrival, samples were handed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) NAFDAC for further examination.

It was later certified to be safe and effective for use.

Nigeria commenced the COVID-19 vaccination, beginning with healthcare workers who are often at the risk of exposure to infections being the first responders to patients.

