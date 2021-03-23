Video: Ex-security guard, Bako dismisses alleged abuse claim against Fani-Kayode

Kindly Share This Story:

says Punch, ex-wife, Precious chikwendu never contacted him

Bako Maina, a former bodyguard and security consultant to a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied allegations of assaults and sexual harassment against him.

He expressed shock over trending reports flying in his name.

He further denied granting any interview saying “Punch Newspapers never called me or reached out to me about any issue of violence.”

Vanguard had reported a former domestic staff of Fani-Kayode, Anthonia Uchenna, had alleged the former Minister stripped his former chef naked over theft and arrested some others suspected of stealing in his house.

Uchenna’s allegations came against the background of the stand-off between Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

But Maina, in a video obtained by Vanguard digital team, said he had tried his best to stay away from the current issues to protect the image of the family and household of his former boss but was being forced to speak since he is being dragged into the matter by the false allegations made by the estranged wife.

He described the allegations against him of beating up people, attacking people as “false”.

He lamented the report has affected his current job role and tarnished his image.

Maina alleged Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu once held the house hostage despite efforts from FCT policemen, it took his own effort and his colleague to disarm her.

He also disclosed that he was once attached to “bodyguard” her but she protested which led to his “withdrawal”.

Maina also alleged his boss’s estranged wife always talked rudely and was always in charge of everything, including payment of salaries, but his boss never assaulted, beat nor raised his hands on her.

He said: “I apologise to my former boss Chief Femi Fani Kayode, his sons, his staff and his household of 55 people that I have to come out with all this and respond but I cannot sit by and allow Precious and her fellow conspirators at Punch to destroy me.”

“I hope Chief FFK understands. I wish he would also protect himself and expose this woman instead of always keeping silent.”

