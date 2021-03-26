Vanguard IWD: Shun all forms of stereotypes, stakeholders task women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Esther Onyegbula

Nigerian women have been challenged to be more involved in decision making and shun all forms of stereotypes hindering them from their aspirations.

The charge was given at this year’s Vanguard International Women’s Day commemoration event held at the Radisson Blu, VI and attended by different women from all spheres.

The hybrid event which was held both online and offline had the theme, “Nigerian Women and COVID-19 Resillience”, as women took turn to challenge all factors that have been relegating the women folk to the background in the country’s affairs.

In her goodwill message, the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen who congratulated Vanguard Women for the successful outing called on government at all levels to address issues relating to women and the girl-child.

Joining the conversation, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, lamented that the effect of insecurity on women and girls especially during this COVID-19 pandemic cannot be overemphasized.

“We need more women in the seat of power who will speak for women. We must invest in young girls, broaden their horizoon, build their sense of belonging and convince them that they are in no lesser than men”, she said.

Wife of the Minister for Works and Housing and former of Lagos State Governor, Dame Abimbola Fashola urged all stakeholders to champion the cause of all human race both young and old for better living, good health, total education to have great leaders who will be caring and supportive of elevating the causes of all Nigerians.

In her contribution, Human Rights Activists, Aisha Yesufu stated that, “Women must ensure that they are always part of decision making. For as long as we are not involved in policy making, it will be impossible to make positive impact. We need to ensure that women are protected in our consitition, lamenting that there are lots of discriminatory laws against women.

Also speaking, Mrs Senamie Ayodeji, CEO, Pro-Brand Corporate, noted more gender friendly policies towards women need to be to implemented for a better society.

Also, Mories Atoki, CEO ABC Health, disclosed that being a woman does not hinder one from aspiring to greater height.

President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. Funlola Ojelabi, FNSE, disclosed that one of the factors hindering girl children from taking STEM is non availability of teaching facilities.

Professor Evelyn Edosanwan, Director for Centre for Gender Studies, University of Benin, representing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, said, Nigerian women should not be relegated rather they should be given a voice where necessary for better representation.

In his remark, Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Eze Anaba, congratulated the participants saying Vanguard has always championed the cause of women.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: