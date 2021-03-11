Vaccine not mark of Antichrist ― Abia COVID-19 czar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

Pillar Lead, Abia State Infection, Prevention & Control for COVID-19, Dr Okorie Onuka has dispelled insinuations in some quarters that the COVID-19 vaccine is a mark of the Anti-Christ and a ticket for eternal damnation in hell.

Dr Onuka who stated this during a World Health Organisation, WHO-assisted workshop for media practitioners on the COVID-19 vaccine dismissed promoters of the rumour as conspiracy theorists.

This is as the State Government has taken delivery of 61, 320 dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu who received the consignment was later vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Dr Onuka dismissed the insinuation as an untenable conspiracy theory being peddled by some religious fanatics to dissuade people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The media engagement organised by Abia State Primary Health Care is to sensitise media practitioners on the genuineness of COVID-19 vaccines and to use their strategic platforms to diffuse the various conspiracy theories around the pandemic.

In her remarks, the Director of Health Education in the agency, Mrs Meg Onwu, solicited the support of media practitioners in educating members of the public to embrace vaccination against COVID-19.

She explained that the COVID-19 vaccine contrary to insinuations, “is genuine and necessary” to stem the spread of the pandemic.

” COVID-19 is not a scam as some people are speculating. It’s real and kills. We need the media in the campaign to set the record straight”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: