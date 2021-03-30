Uzodinma seeks unity among Igbo ahead of 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has canvassed unity among all strata of Igbo society as a means of attaining political relevance in 2023.

He said disunity, selfishness and antagonism amongst Igbo were antithesis to political relevance being sought by the people in Nigeria.

In his remarks during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo meeting which heid in Owerri at the weekend, Uzodinma also cautioned Igbo youths beating the drums of war to desist from such if other Nigerians are to take the race seriously

He reiterated his stance that Ndigbo need Nigeria just like Nigeria needs Ndigbo in the March to reinvent the country.

According to him, Ndigbo must not only speak with one voice to be taken seriously, they must also convince the rest of the country that they are ready for leadership.

Uzodinma regretted that the political investment made by Ndigbo in the past did not yield the desired results and urged for new alliances.

He challenged Ndigbo to chart a new alliance that would ensure that they attain justice and equity in an environment that encourages their spirit of entrepreneurship.

He was emphatic that as a people who make up the second largest population in any city outside igboland, the race has a stake in a united Nigeria.

The governor while applauding the Igbo leaders for coming together to seek solutions to the problem of the people, pledged to assist in anyway to make their jobs easier.

He also assured the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the south east Governors were solidly behind them in the prosecution of their agenda for Ndigbo.

