UTO entertainer cautions Reminisce, other A-list musicians against ignoring upcoming artistes

Nigerian fast-rising musician, Uchenna Anyanwu, professionally known as Uto Entertainer, has cautioned Remilekun Safaru, known by his stage name Reminisce and other A-list artistes to desist from ignoring other musicians that were not yet up to their status,

Uto added that rather than ignoring them, the artistes could encourage the upcoming musicians by giving them attentions and assisting them as they were assisted by others in the industry before them.

The musician, in a statement made available to newsmen, alleged that he had been calling Reminisce over the last three years and that the artiste has refused to pick his calls, respond to his messages on different social media handles and others.

The multi-award winning artiste noted that he was able to surpass the pressure because he had been in the industry for long to understand the trend as well as been able accept it and forge ahead in his chosen career.

Uto stressed that the singular action could make an upcoming musician, whose contribution would have further add to the county’s entertainment industry development, to derail and cause a career nosedive.

To prevent young artiste from experiencing such fate, he educate them that been successful in the entertainment industry does not require talent alone rather such artiste need money and must possess some soft skills that would endeared promoters to him

He said: “Making it big in the music industry goes beyond just your talent because the industry is saturated with enough talents. What makes Mr A bigger than Mr B goes beyond just having a good voice and the ability to churn out hits”.

He added that the artiste must also “focus on the business aspect of things, what is your presentation, can someone make you a brand and market you to the world. Also, what sacrifices are you will to make in order to get to the top, how do you present yourself, do people like your attitude and energy? Don’t tell me your answer, reflect on it and tell yourself the truth”.

Uto Entertainer, while arguing on money, explained that money was important because every new artiste in the industry needed a pay job that can help offset his bills in order to remain active.

According to him, you need money to make money because talent may sometimes not be enough to give you that big break you seriously desired in the entertainment industry.

He noted that the money would assist any fast-rising artiste to get some of the best experts to work on his music and get music lovers attention to consider him as an artiste that has great potentials.

“Ask record labels how much they have to spend to push an artist into visibility. Money also buys your music some quality. Don’t offend our eardrums by wasting a good song on a wacky beat produced in a two-inch studio. With enough cash, you can have the services of a talented or reputable producer and put together your song. When you do finally make it big, it would have been a good investment.

“As an up and coming artist, you may not realise it but your public image matters. Publicity is key for you at this stage of your career and while you may not have money for certain media attention, don’t forget you have your Social Media. It has made stars of some of the celebrities you look up to so be deliberate with your use of social media”.

