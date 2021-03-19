Use your profession to unite Nigeria, Gov Sule urges Journalists

Kindly Share This Story:



By David Odama, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Friday called on the media practitioners in the country to use their profession to preach peace and unite the nation in the face of its daunting challenges.

Governor Sule who gave the charge shortly after the Juma’at prayers to mark the commencement of the Nasarawa state NUJ press week activities said NUJ has a crucial role to play especially now that the country is faced with insecurity, the effect of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the country needs at this moment is a message of peace, unity and those to carry out this task are you the media men. Let us work for humanity, peace and unity of the country”, Governor Sule declared.

The governor who commended the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for the restoration of peace unity in the country noted that no sensitive and serious government would toy with those saddled with information dissemination.

According to the governor, activities of the government can not be received without the engagement of the media whom he described as the link between the government and the govern.

“My administration would continue to pay priority attention to the development of journalism practice, encourage professionalism as well as welcome constructive criticism. This is the only way the government can get feedback from the public on its activities and programme”, the governor stated.

It would be recalled that the NUJ Nasarawa state Council has lined up series of activities for this year’s press week including the Friday Juma’at prayer and church service on Sunday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

