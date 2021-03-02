Vanguard Logo

US reacts to appointments of WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala, new service chiefs

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has applauded the appointment of new service chiefs to help “bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.”

This is just as he reiterated the US’ support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

In a release made available to Vanguard and attributed to Spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken, in a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, emphasised the importance that the United States places on “our relationship with Nigeria.”

Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.

“Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.

“Secretary Blinken referenced President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians. Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director-General of the WTO,” the statement read.

