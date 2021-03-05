Breaking News
UPDATED: I won’t take Covid -19 vaccine, I’m healthy — Yahaya Bello insists

Yahaya Bello, Herdsmen
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, Friday, insisted that he won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, noting that he’s hale and healthy and has no reason to do so.

Bello disclosed this when he featured on Channels TV at Politics Today monitored by Vanguard.

The outspoken Bello while answering question on COVID-19, he opined:

“COVID-19 is not our business in Kogi State. We have more pertinent issues and more pertinent matters that we are attending to in Kogi State. Insecurity we met, we’ve tackled it and several others. Disunity we met on ground and we have united Kogi State today not COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is just a minute aspect of what we are treating or handling in Kogi State; there have been outbreaks of Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever and those were handled without making noise about it.

“The last Yellow Fever (outbreak), we vaccinated out people against Yellow Fever, we encouraged them, we educated them and they felt the impact…If the Federal Government is gracious enough and give us COVID-19 vaccines, we will equally sensitise our people, people who wish to come and take can come and take but I am not going to subject the people of Kogi State to vaccines or vaccination and I will not make them the guinea pigs.”

Bello further stated that; “Mr President is the leader of this country. I respect him so high; all of us respect him so much. We love him and he is leading by example. If he needs to take the vaccines and he takes it, it is a welcome development.

“As far as I am concerned, I as a person, I don’t need to take vaccines. There is nothing wrong with me, I am hale and hearty. I am 100 per cent healthy…I won’t take any vaccine.”

