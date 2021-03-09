UPDATED: COVID-19 vaccine doses now in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said that the state has taken delivery of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, held at Police College, Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government received the vaccines at 4am on Tuesday, noting that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place.

He assured residents that the sTate government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.

Recall that last week, Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines were provided by COVAX, in an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received shots of the COVID-19 vaccines at the State House, Abuja, and since then other eminent Nigerians have also received it.

READ ALSO:

Recall that Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, had on Monday, said the state expected to take delivery today, Tuesday.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, had taken delivery of doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine donated to the state by the federal government.

Also, recall that an index case for COVID-19 in Nigeria came through Ogun State, after an Italian national arrived on February 27, 2020 via Lagos Airport.

He was subsequently, treated in Lagos hospital after he tested positive for the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: