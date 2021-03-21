Updated: Attack on Imo police station one died, no arms carted away – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Sunday confirmed that one officer, had died following the injuries he sustained when hoodlums attacked the Divisional police station in Isiala Mbano local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the commissioner of police, Nasiru Mohammed visited the affected station.

Ikeokwu added that the attack which happened last Saturday, that the hoodlums did not succeed in carting away arms as the officers on duty were able to repel them.

According to the police, “On the 20/03/21, at about 1830hrs hoodlums whose number could not be ascertained, attacked the Divisional Police Hqrs, Isiala Mbano, shooting sporadically, operatives of the Division successfully repelled them. After the encounter it was discovered that the hoodlums detroyed some doors and windows.

“However, no arm(s) was taken away, Regrettably, one Inspector, whom was on duty at time of the attack, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment as a result of injuries sustained during the melee.”

“The CP decry the level of damage in the Division, which he termed to be barbaric. He further encouraged officers not to detered by this attack, but be charged to brace up the challenge and ensure policing activities continue in the area.

“He warned whoever thats responsible for all the attacks to deceased from it, or be prepared to face the law,” police said.

Photos of the damaged parts of the Isiala Mbano Divisional Police station in Imo state, attacked by hoodlums.

