Breaking News
Translate

Updated: Attack on Imo police station one died, no arms carted away – Police

On 9:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/03/national-theatre-turnaround-private-touch-will-be-midas-touch/

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri 

The Imo state police command on Sunday confirmed that one officer, had died following the injuries he sustained when hoodlums attacked the Divisional police station in Isiala Mbano local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the commissioner of police, Nasiru Mohammed visited the affected station.  

READ ALSOPDP wants government to move with technology in confronting bandits

Ikeokwu added that the attack which happened last Saturday, that the hoodlums did not succeed in carting away arms as the officers on duty were able to repel them.

According to the police, “On the 20/03/21, at about  1830hrs hoodlums  whose number  could not  be ascertained,  attacked  the Divisional Police Hqrs,  Isiala Mbano, shooting  sporadically, operatives of the Division successfully repelled them. After the encounter it was discovered  that the hoodlums detroyed some doors and windows. 

“However, no arm(s) was taken away, Regrettably, one Inspector,  whom was on duty at time of the attack, gave up the ghost  while receiving treatment as a result  of injuries sustained during  the melee.”

“The CP decry the level  of damage in the Division,  which he termed to be barbaric. He further encouraged  officers  not to detered by this attack, but be charged  to brace up the challenge  and ensure policing activities continue in the area.

“He warned whoever  thats responsible  for all the attacks  to deceased  from  it, or be prepared  to face the law,” police said. 

Photos of the damaged parts of the Isiala Mbano Divisional Police station in Imo state, attacked by hoodlums. 

 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!