Update : Power supply worsens as insurgents cripple two towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu 339KV Line

By Udeme Akpan

Power supply worsens, weekend, as insurgents cripple two towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu 339KV Line, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, TCN, stated: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby state that two towers along the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330kV Transmission Line has again been vandalized by insurgents, after it had made a concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on 24th March 2021, two months after the first incident.

“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 am this morning, again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs. This time, the insurgents’ chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 along the same line route of the other incident.”
It added: “TCN would continue to do all that it can to ensure power supply is restored to the affected areas.”
