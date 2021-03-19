Unveiling Wave-making Nigerian Beauty and Fashion Entrepreneur, Odinammadu Njideka

Kindly Share This Story:

The name, Odinammadu Chineze Njideka might not immediately ring a bell but her Irish Medspa and Beauty home brand is one of the most sought-after beauty brands in Lagos at the moment.

Described as a woman of true and pure grace, Odinammadu is a textbook example of beauty and brains. And it’s no shock that she is on top of her game. Known for her bright personality, the brain behind Irish Medspa and Boutique has built for herself a strong reputation for excellence and professionalism.

What started as a routine personal beauty care has grown into a well structured business with a long list of high-profile clients. Irish Medspa and Beauty home located in the upmarket area of Lekki offers services like massage, facial, pedicure and manicure, haircut, body polish, fillers, botox, nails, hair salon, boutique and interior decor.

Odinammadu who is a definition of what she does for a living has continued to add value to the beauty and fashion industry through her creativity and professionalism. Her brand is the secret behind the glowing skin of many celebrities and society women in Lagos.

