UNIZIK to honour Osanebi, April 9

The member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, will on the 9th of April 2021, conferred with an award of excellence by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The award according to a statement, Agbanashi Ralph, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, is in recognition of Osanebi’s uncommon dedication to the empowerment of the people and community development at large.

Conveying the nomination of the lawmaker for the prestigious faculty of management sciences award in a letter personally signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, noted that the former Deputy Speaker over the years had distinguished himself in his avowed commitment in empowering the society.

Esimone added that Osanebi was carefully selected for the award based on his sterling performance and unequalled dedication to the empowerment and development of the people.

“This award is based on your sterling performance, exceptional qualities and commitment to driving development and growth in the society.

“It’s to acknowledge and encourage you to continue giving your best for the good of humanity.

“We congratulate you and wish you the very best as you present yourself for the confinement of this award by the prestigious faculty of management science, of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria.” The statement read in parts.

The special event with the theme “ Re-energizing Alliance with the Alumni and Society for Sustainable University Development “ is packaged to galvanize synergy between the University’s alumni and good spirited Nigerians and the university, in a quest to mitigate the gap in infrastructural development occasioned by poor funding of the university system in Nigeria by the federal government.

Nigeria’s Minster of State for Mines and Steel Development; Hon. Uche Ogah, will be the special Guest of Honor while Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace will be the Keynote Speaker, as His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, mni, CFR, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Anambra State will be the Royal Father of the day.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Stanel Dome, Awka, Anambra State by 5pm.

