Unilife-100 CPAP machine’s contribute to fight against COVID-19- JKS

As Nigeria continues to step up its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, JKS Integrated Services Limited during the week has launched a Unilife-100 CPAP device, a non-invasive positive pressure oxygen delivery system used in the management of severe and life-threatening cases of Covid-19.

Unilife-100 CPAP, according to JKS, which also specialises in providing innovative and intelligent solutions for projects in the Marine, Oil and Energy industry was built for patients with acute respiratory distress as is capable of giving them a fighting chance to overcome the illness.

During the official unveiling of the device at their Ikoyi office in Lagos State, JKS Integrated Services Business Manager, Leo Sharon Eucharia stated that the machine which has been carefully built to help patients with acute respiratory distress to have a chance at life was part of the company’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic, adding that the Unilife-100 CPAP is a simple, cost-effective treatment solution.

According to Eucharia, who was accompanied by the company’s Business Relationship Officer, Uzechukwu Vivian, the company, beyond offering a range of onshore and offshore solutions to various clients, felt the need to contribute to the fight against the virus in Nigeria with the new innovation.

“Unilife-100 CPAP machine is one of our contributions to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Our core values are hinged upon providing high quality, timely and expert solutions bearing in mind the need to adhere to standardised international best practices while reducing operational risks and improving cost efficiencies, we made sure that the Unilife-100 CPAP is a simple, cost-effective treatment solution”, she said.

Also speaking at the unveiling, JKS Business Relationship officer, Vivian reiterated the company’s commitment to the provision of occupational health consultancy services including topside emergency response services maintained that “we have already made a number of supplies to some tertiary treatment centres and corporate bodies and are in talks with a couple of state governments on making supplies to remote sites, Primary healthcare centres, isolation centres and even outfitting response ambulances.

Also present at the event were Unique Group representative in Nigeria, Mr Mark Severn and the biomedical engineer who worked on the device, Mr. Charles Kayode.

