Unemployment: Group emphasizes skills acquisition, lauds Irikefe on book’s approval

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

This is just as the group has commended Dr Benjamin Onoriode Irikefe, the author of the “Handbook of Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programmes” on the approval of the book by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group, in a statement by the Regional Vice President, East and West Africa, Sorumu Igberadja, to the author expressed support and satisfaction for “a job well done” with a promise to ensure the popularisation of the Handbook of Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programmes all over the world on behalf of Nigeria.

The FG had earlier in the year approved the Handbook for use by tertiary institutions, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), military and security agencies and for general entrepreneurial studies.

The association is the umbrella organisation encompassing all institutions, corporate organisations, individuals and other entities connected with technical, vocational education and training programmes all over the world.

“On behalf of the International Vocational Education and Training Association (IVETA), I wish to congratulate and appreciate you on the much-deserved endorsement of your book by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Educational Research Development Council (NERDC).

“The association has over the years been following up on your tireless and pioneering efforts in the field of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that has climaxed in the publication of the “Handbook of Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programmes.”

Also read:

“We at IVETA salute your doggedness in your quest to professionalize and promote the domain of Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment into a respectable area of study. Despite the daunting challenges you must have faced, we urge you never to rest on your oars. Once more, congratulations on your achievements as we look forward to partnering with your organisation,” the statement read.

The association has also undertaken to work with the author to actualize, practicalize and propagate the content of the book to relevant stakeholders across the world.

Synopsis of the Handbook of Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programmes (Second Edition) includes but not limited to the: chronicles of the author’s over 28 years’ involvement in the training and management of non-militant, restive and ex-militant youths and persons.

The Edition came into being as a result of a critical review of the book by book assessors of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), which has made this edition a national resource material on Entrepreneurship, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Skill Acquisition.

Vanguard News Nigreria

Kindly Share This Story: