UN, IOM condemn attack on civilians, aid facilities in Borno

The UN and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday condemned in totality the attack on civilians and several aid facilities in Dikwa Borno.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said in a statement in Abuja that he was outraged to hear about the attacks and the setting ablaze of facilities belonging to aid organisations.

“I am gravely preoccupies by reports of an ongoing violent attack by non-state armed groups in Dikwa, Borno, during which several aid facilities were directly targeted.

“The attack started last right and information is still coming through, I am outraged to hear the premises of several aid agencies and a hospital were reportedly set ablaze.

“I strongly condemn the attack and I am deeply concerned about the safety and security of civilians in Dikwa, including internally displaced people inside and outside the camps.

“This attack will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection,” he said.

Kallon stressed that civilians and their residence as well as facilities of aid workers should never be a target but must be respected and protected at all times.

He called on all armed parties to immediately stop the violence and respect international humanitarian law and human rights law.

In a related development, the Head of Mission, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Franz Celestin also condemned the attack in Dikwa.

Celestin said in a statement on Tuesday that the attack negated the priority that should be accorded to the safety of those who were striving to rebuild their lives.

“The safety of displaced people and those trying to rebuild their lives after years of conflict must be the top priority in North-East Nigeria.

“Following the latest attack on Dikwa, IOM joins the call on all armed parties to stop the violence and ensure the protection of civilians,” he said. (NAN)

