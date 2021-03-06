Uganda, Prepare for an influx of your brothers, sisters from America, Lambert says as he shares historic letter

Kindly Share This Story:

The leader of Africa’s first Economic War and head of Black Wall Street (BWS) Charles N. Lambert had told Ugandans to prepare for the influx of their brothers and sisters from America.

Lambert said this while sharing a historical letter as he addressed Africans in America.

In his letter, Lambert said the Economic War which he leads has divided Africa into 600 development jurisdictions.

He said that this division does not only help to eradicate the artificial and highly destructive Western Borders in Africa, making Africa One Nation but also provides opportunities to increase access to 28 basic human needs for 1.3 billion people inhabiting land mass bigger than Europe, China and the US combined.

Mr. Lambert said the 600 jurisdictions are coordinated from the Black Wall Street Community in East Africa.

“The only reason the Black Wall Street was burnt down is because you cannot raise the flag of the resistance on Western Soil. This is why we are resurrecting the Black Wall Street community 100 years after its destruction as the Economic Capital of Africa using its old tested recipe of Trap and Reinvest. Since this resurrection is happening June this year 2021, it is only wise to make it become the Job Confirmation ground for 600,000 African Americans,” Lambert added in the video.

