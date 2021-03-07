Uba Sani gives Police officers widows N2m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has made a compassionate donation of two million naira to the widows in Police Officers Wives Association ( POWA).

A statement signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Bello Elrufai, while confirming the donation in cash also revealed that it was made by the lawmaker during the Annual Empowerment Programme of POWA in Kaduna on Saturday.

“This donation was made as a compassionate support for women who have lost their husbands to the active service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while protecting the nation”, the statement noted.

Senator Uba Sani, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions also pledged to make ample use of his humanitarian-based platform – the Uba Sani Foundation, to facilitate POWA members’ inclusion as beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Special Intervention Funds.

He then commiserated with the widows while consoling them over the loss of their breadwinners, stressing that the officers gave their lives to defending the nation.

“The highly-elated and joyful women thanked the Senator for his giant strides and compassionate support for their members and assured of continuous support”, the statement indicated.

In their response during the event POWA leaders took turns to congratulate the lawmaker for what they variously described as his numerous achievements since assumption of office, while emphasizing that he has surpassed his predecessors in terms of legislative performance.

