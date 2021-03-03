U-20 AFCON: Ghana’s Boah hopes for glory in final against Uganda

Kindly Share This Story:

Percious Boah, Ghana’s top scorer at the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hopes he can steer Ghana to the title in Mauritania when they take on Uganda in the final on Saturday in Nouakchott.

The forward has scored three goals so far and is the second top scorer at the tournament, behind Uganda’s Derrick Kakooza whose hattrick against Tunisia on Monday took his tally to five.

“I believe that as a team we have what it takes to fight for this trophy. We have the motivation and the will to fight for it. We know it is tough but we will give it our all,” the striker, named man of the match in the 1-0 semi-final win over Gambia stated.

The left-footed striker who turns out for Dreams FC in Ghana believes the players can put themselves in a good position to attract bigger teams if they perform well. Personally, he says he looks up to Ghana Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew who currently plies his trade in the English Premier League with Crystal Palace.

“I have never met him personally but one day I hope to meet him and shake his hand when the time is right. I watch him play for the Black Stars and his club too and he really inspires me a lot in the way he plays and what he has achieved in his career. I would like to follow in his footsteps and also play for a big team in the world,” Boah noted.

“It is just a matter of time and putting in the hard work. I am happy with the man of the match award and I know this is going to push me to work more,” he added.

Ghana are looking to clinch the title for the first time since 2009 when Jordan’s elder brother, Andre Ayew, led the Black Satellites to the title in Kigali, Rwanda.

“We want to repeat the same feat achieved by those who were before us. They inspire us to do well and put Ghana’s name up. Hopefully, all of us can progress from here and move our careers up,” he added.

Also top of his agenda is to fight for the tournament’s Golden Boot, but that will require him to show up with a brace against Uganda and hope Kakooza does not find the back of the net.

