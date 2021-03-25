Two-thirds of Africans willing to accept COVID-19 vaccination – Africa CDC Survey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Alice Ekpang

Amid the varying sentiments across the globe regarding the acceptability of the Covid19 vaccines, Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to Covid-19, PERC, survey has revealed that two-thirds of Africans are willing to accept Covid-19 vaccines.

The report was presented during a webinar hosted by the African Centre for Diseases Control, public strategy firm, Gatefield, and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, to engage journalists on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines safety, effectiveness, and distribution.

The report revealed that across the continent, two-thirds of citizens interviewed expressed willingness to accept COVID-19 vaccines, this as part of the findings of a report released by the Partnership for Evidence- Based Response to Covid-19 (PERC) Consortium.

The consortium is made up of public health organizations such as the Africa Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention; Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies; the World Health Organization; the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team; the World Economic Forum and private sector firms such as market research company, Ipsos.

READ ALSO:

It stated that in the 19 member countries surveyed, 91 per cent of the people surveyed in Morocco were most interested in receiving the vaccines while Tunisia and Cameroon had the lowest number of people, at 35 per cent The report disclosed levels of acceptability in other countries as follows: Zimbabwe (61%), Zambia (53%), Mozambique (75%), Egypt (78%), Democratic Republic of Congo (52%) and Nigeria (72%).

Speaking at the webinar Dr Emmanuel Agogo, the Nigeria Country Representative of Resolve to Save Lives urged the media to take responsibility for enlightening the people so as to increase public confidence in the Covid vaccines.

He further encouraged journalists not to be sensational in reporting on vaccines since many myths are perpetuated, but rather distribute reliable and accurate information.

The Deputy Director, Africa CDC Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma In his presentation, recommended that African countries should continue the rollout of the vaccine.

Ouma said that the African Taskforce for Coronavirus (AFTCOR) had determined based on evidence, that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh its risks.

An expert panel of journalists including Hopewell Chin’ono, an award winning investigative journalist from Zimbabwe; Dr Laz Ude Eze, AIT television host; Tanya Farber, senior science reporter, Sunday Times; Vuyo Mkize, health writer, City Press; and Elizabeth Merab, health and science journalist, Nation Media Group, shared their experiences covering vaccines at the event and advocated for more responsible reporting on the subject.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: