Two remanded in Ekiti for raping 11, 13-year-old girls

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief magistrate court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered two suspected rapist, Deji Oke (35) and Ogunmiloyo Kehinde (22), to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional center, Ado Ekiti for raping 11 and 13-year-old girls.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Anoma said ” She found it difficult to overlook reports of rape and sexual assault on our female children, which has now become recurring decimal on daily basis, adding that, this social malaise demands more urgent and proactive action from all stakeholders involved in child care delivery.”

READ ALSO: Police nab cop for carting away rifles from MOPOL base in Abia

She ordered the remand of the duo in the custody of Nigerian correctional services and adjourned the matter to18/03/21 for mention.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata told the court that the act was committed on 23/02/21 in Ado Ekiti, contrary to and punishable under section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Anoma referred the rape victims to Ekiti State Sexual and harassment Referral Center for medical examination and psychological therapy as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: