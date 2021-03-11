Two police officers die in Kwara autocrash

Kindly Share This Story:

Two policemen lost their lives in a motor accident at Eiyekorin area, along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway on Thursday.

The incident was confirmed by Ajayi Okasanmi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Police Command.

“The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted a bullion van.

“One of the tyres of the escort vehicle burst and rammed into a trailer parked along the road.

“Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the deceased had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, also confirmed the accident. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: