Trouble for Kalu as Aba contractor threatens court action for crediting project to FG

By Steve Oko

Claims by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that the federal government is the one funding the various road projects in Aba the commercial capital of Abia State, may have landed him into trouble as one of the major contractors handling the projects has threatened to sue the former governor if he failed to retract the claims.

Kalu had during the electioneering campaign of his brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu, credited the on-going road infrastructural revolution in Aba to the federal government through his intervention.

But irked by the claim, the managing Director of ECKLEEN INTEGRATED SERVICES, the contractor that handled the Osusu Road project, Uzoma Onuoha, threatened to sue Kalu for claiming that the road delivered by him was done by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Mr Onuoha who spoke to newsmen in Aba, described the claims as willful deceit and challenged Kalu to back up his claims with evidence or brace up for legal battle.

While displaying documents issued his company by the Abia State Government for the job, he disclosed that the contract which was awarded in 2018, was duly supervised by the State Ministry of Works.

According to him, “no official of the NDDC at any point in time, visited, monitored or supervised the project”, expressing deep shock and anger that Kalu could make such unsubstantiated claims.

Mr Onuoha described Senator Kalu’s claims as “fallacious, misleading and political propaganda aimed at scoring cheap popularity.”

He denied ever handling any project for NDDC, saying his company is in Aba at the instance of the Abia State Government and not the Federal Government.

