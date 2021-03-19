Troops kill scores of bandits in Zamfara, rescue victims in Kaduna — Army

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successfully thwarted a kidnap activity of bandits, by killing scores at Kabasa village in Magami Local Government of Zamfara on Tuesday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said that troops of Sector 3 stormed the village following a credible tip-off about the bandits’ attack on the local residents.

He said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by the bandits.

Yerima added that the bandits were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralised scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are receiving medical treatment.

Yerima said that the troops had dominated the general area with aggressive patrols as well as further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

The spokesperson disclosed that troops also responded to a distress call that bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

He said that troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Yerima disclosed that troops conducting fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari area rescued two female victims kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the victims have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops.

‘’He also charged them to keep up the momentum until the entire North – West zone is rid of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes.

“He thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information they provided the troops which made their operations successful.

“The COAS said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so that the activities of bandits will be nipped in the bud,” Yerima said. (NAN)

