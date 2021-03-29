Trio in fight against Premier League relegation; who survives?

Kindly Share This Story:

After the current international break, the Premier League enters what is famously referred to as ‘the money stage’. This is the period where teams give that final push to get to their targets, or at least try to salvage something in the season.

Talk of salvaging the season, three Nigerian players are embroiled in the relegation fight with their teams. There will be no more breaks interrupting the remainder of the season and matches will come thick and fast. So, who will help his team stay up among Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Josh Maja?

Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi plays for West Bromwich Albion. The former Arsenal Youth defender has been a key player for the Baggies, featuring in 24 of the team’s 29 matches so far this season. After the international break the team has nine matches to make or break its season. At the moment, West Brom is losing the fight; with 18 points garnered so far, the team is 10 points below the safety line.

The team faces Chelsea in the next fixture and the Blues are tipped favorites, which will not go down so well with Ajayi's ambitions with his team.

Ola Aina

Aina turns out for Fulham, the team closest to the safety line and one with the most realistic chance of escaping the relegation trapdoor. The defender has previously featured for Chelsea before moving out to Italy. He just joined Fulham this season from Italian side, Torino.

Aina has played 26 matches for Fulham this season, starting all and getting subbed in five. He has scored twice and will be hoping he can help his team bridge the two-point gap between them and safety, despite having played a game more than other competitors struggling to avoid relegation. Fulham had the best chance to rise from the drop zone in their last game but they didn’t handle it well, and lost to Leeds United.

With his experience, Aina is expected to play a leading role after he break, with Fulham lined up to take on Aston Villa, a side that seems content finishing in mid-table.

Josh Maja

John Maja turns out for Fulham, alongside Aina. The youngster burst to the scene when he scored a brace against Everton as Fulham ran out 2-0 winners. It is now seven matches since and Josh Maja has not found the back of the net again. Previously with Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 for three seasons, Maja is just making a return to England but this is when he is getting a first taste of the Premier League. It will never be easy for him, as he is expected to lift the team from the drop zone, on the positive side, his team is just two points off.

