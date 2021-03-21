Vanguard Logo

Traditional ruler hails Akeredolu over payment of N360m WAEC fees

Rotimi Akeredolu

The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Agbede, has applauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo over the payment of N360 million WAEC fees for candidates in public schools in the state.

 

The traditional ruler gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ayodeji Owolabi and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

He particularly expressed happiness that the governor was showing commitment towards addressing the financial challenges being faced by the masses, owing to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Oba said that he was not surprised at the gesture, as the governor was known for his philosophy of keeping to his words.

 

He said that the gesture was in fulfillment of Akeredolu’s promise to take the burden of WAEC fees off parents.

 

The royal father also commended the governor for appointing the first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Oladunni Odu.

 

With the appointment, he said that Akeredolu had shown that he was gender-sensitive, even as he expressed appreciation for the role being played by women in nation building.

 

Oba Agbede urged residents of the state to continue to support the Akeredolu-led administration, as it was working assiduously to put smiles on their faces through its ‘Redeemed Agenda Programme’.

 

