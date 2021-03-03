Torley Nigeria seals business deal with Peace Ambassador Agency

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian showbiz empowerment agency, Peace Ambassador Agency, has announced a new business contract with Torley Nigeria, one of the biggest wine, champagne and grape producers in Hungary, Europe.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement released and signed by the Project Director of Peace Ambassador Agency held in Abuja on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

According to the Statement, Peace Ambassador Agency has officially wrapped up a partnership deal with the No.1 sparkling and best premium Champagne in the world.

The contract was sealed by the Chief Executive Officer of Peace Ambassador, Amb Kingsley Amafibe and the company agent of Torley Nigeria.

Speaking with the newsmen after the sign-up deal, the CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency, Kingsley Amafibe, expressed optimism that their partnership will go along way to ensure relative benefits for the both agencies.

He however, called on the entire public to celebrate his new family as brand influencer. And while striving to serve perfectly the widest possible consumer demand, Torley Nigeria has since its official launch in 2016 by Davies Chigozie Iyiegbu, remained prospective in its exclusive importation of the Torley Wine Brand in Nigeria.

