TNT launches on Startimes, attains top 10 in Oyo state

By Moses Nosike

One of the fastest growing, youth oriented entertainment television, TNT popularly known as Tiwan Tiwa recently launched Channel 171 on Startimes in Lagos even as it has attained top 10 in Ibadan since the first month of launch mid last year.

Few years ago, when Dr. Damilola Adefemi, the Managing Director conceived the dream of TNT to birth a platform that would create opportunity for the Nigerian youths not only to harness their talents in music but also create job opportunities for themselves and others for self reliant.

Dr. Damilola who believes that when you are focused you can achieve anything went ahead to birth this unique television station that has changed the life of many Nigerian youths.

Before the launched Channel 171 on Startimes, TNT is also accessible on Gotv channel 111 which of course is the most popularly pay cable platform.

Speaking on TNT television attaining top 10 in Ibadan, Dr. Damilola said in media chart that what you saw was an outcome of hard work of the management that keeps rebranding, making sure that Nigerians are not short-changed but served the best especially the youths. “Our modern facilities for production are part of our success story, and we promise Nigerians we will continue to upgrade.

According to her, the station is also out to promoting typical Nigerian culture which we call Nigerian project; Nigerian music, movie, entertainment and news. “We are taking Nigeria to the world and that is what we stand for. We are projecting Nigeria to Nigerians, Africans in Africa and in diaspora”.

“Most of our programmes are youth friendly, and actually the trending TV station or channel now across 26 states and 50 cities in Nigeria. We have been able to really redefine entertainment for the Nigerian entertainment viewers, because we discovered that over time people are made to view or exposed to what they are not keen on viewing.

Continuing, Dr Damilola Adefemi said that apart from showcasing music, entertainment, culture, we have the maths made-easy programme which teaches students how to solve maths because we have discovered that maths is a major challenge for many Nigerian students and youths. The programme simplifies maths to their understanding, so that they will not be avoiding maths. And we have other up coming programmes that will teach science and technology”.

