Tinubu’s colloquium: APC chairman, Buni advocates unity, tolerance

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has urged Nigerians to explore more areas that would unite the country for a prosperous future.

Buni, also the governor of Yobe, made the call in a statement issued by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Buni made the call in Kano while making remarks at a colloquium organised in honour of one of the party’s national leaders, Sen. Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

“The people gathered here today are coming from different ethnic, religious, cultural and political backgrounds but share a common faith in the unity and future of Nigeria.

“This is a colloquium with a difference because the celebration of Tinubu’s birthday in Kano symbolises the unity in diversity we have in the country that can be strengthened for a better Nigeria.

“This gives Nigerians and the country, a fresh hope for the future, a hope for prosperity and a hope for more unity in diversity,” Buni said.

He described Tinubu as a great leader, true democrat, statesman and philanthropist with great concern for the future of Nigeria.

The Yobe governor commended the government and people of Kano state for showing exemplary support for a united Nigeria by hosting the colloquium at a time some groups were challenging the country’s unity.

He, however, stressed the need for increased support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to overcome security and other challenges facing the country.

He added that the task of nation-building was a collective responsibility, saying Nigerians ” should support the government to achieve this and improve the lives of Nigerians”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that over the years, Tinubu had gathered intellectuals and politicians to discuss contemporary political and social issues, while proffering solutions where necessary at his colloquium, used to mark his birthday.

The theme for this year’s colloquium which was held in Kano is: ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity.

