Tinubu remains an inspiration to many, say Lawan, Omo- Agege

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Nigerian who has impacted many lives and greatly contributed to improving the polity.

Lawan who sent his best wishes on Sunday to the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 69th birthday, said he joined the family members, friends and political associates of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with him for marking the day in good health and high spirits.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “I felicitate with His Excellency, Asiwaju Tinubu, on this joyous occasion.

“A leader of leaders, political strategist and astute administrator, Asiwaju Tinubu has in three decades of active roles in the politics of Nigeria impacted many lives and greatly contributed to improving the polity.

“His achievements and the development foundations he laid in Lagos as the first elected governor of the state in the Fourth Republic have secured his place in the history of the state.

“That is the reason he has continued to loom large on the political stage 14 years after he last held a political office.

“The Jagaban of Borgu is also a founding father of our great party, the APC, and has been consistent alongside our other leaders in guiding the ruling party along a progressive path for the growth of our democracy and the development of our nation.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been unwavering in his commitment to the unity of Nigeria and in his belief in its destiny as a great nation with a happy and prosperous people, despite the current challenges of nation-building.”

The Senate President wishes the former governor many more years of good health and service to humanity.

Also yesterday, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said that Senator Tinubu remains an inspiration to many.

Omo- Agege who felicitated with the National Leader of APC on the occasion of his 69th birthday, applauded the former lawmaker for working to nurture and strengthen democracy in many ways.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Senator Omo-Agege who stressed that the APC chieftain remains an inspiration to many, lauded him for his commitment to nation building.

He prayed to God to continue to preserve Tinubu’s life and thanked him sincerely for devoting his life to public service with extraordinary courage and diligence.

Omo- Agege said, “Without question, you have written your name in gold. You have devoted your life to public service with extraordinary courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose. We appreciate your patriotic commitment to nation building.

“You are the architect of modern Lagos and the story of the state would be incomplete without you.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I send my congratulations and best wishes and thank you for your selfless service to humanity and the nation as you mark your 69th birthday.”

