Tinubu has inspired many leaders, nurtures talents for Nigeria’s benefit – Buhari

…Felicitates with APC leader at 69

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday felicitated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja affirmed that the former Lagos State Governor has inspired many leaders and has continued to nurture talents for the benefit of the country.

He acknowledged the role of the APC national leader in the stability of the party and advocating good governance.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and its teeming members in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday, March 29, 2021, sharing the joyous occasion with the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, whose acumen and influence continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

“The President rejoices with the “patriot and statesman” on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday, that had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

“Looking at the theme of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’’, President Buhari believes the choice of further highlighting loyalty to the country and the shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Sen. Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.

“The President affirms that the former Lagos State Governor has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country, while acknowledging his role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance.”

President Buhari felicitated with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.

