‘Those leaving PDP for APC are bread & butter politicians’ – Senator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate has described those defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, to the All Progressive Congress as ” bread and butter politicians”.

The former Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament who spoke with VANGUARD in Abia on the heels of the gale of defection that has hit the main opposition party in some parts of the country said that ” no reasonable politician with ideology will ever contemplate joining APC which has brought pains on Nigeria”.

According to him, “nepotism, ineptitude, policy summersault and maladministration have never been this celebrated in Nigeria than currently obtains under the watch of APC”.

His words: ” Anybody leaving PDP for APC is never a serious-minded person. Such a person can never be trusted.

” There is no basis for comparison between both parties. APC is the reason Nigeria is roasting in this hell today. Hardship is biting hard on everyone today because of APC’s ineptitude.

” Look at APC-controlled states. They are no match to PDP- controlled states. While PDP states have evidence of democracy on ground, APC states have nothing to show.”

Ohuabunwa argued that when PDP was in power at the centre, “Nigeria was much better than it is today”.

” How much was a litre of petrol or a bag of rice when PDP was in power? Can average Nigeria afford a bag of rice today?

” APC is not only a bad omen but a disaster for Nigeria. But thank God Nigerians have seen the difference.

” Those who sabotaged PDP in 2019 are now regretting their action. But the good news is that in 2023, PDP is taking over at the centre, and Nigeria shall be put back on track!”

On the agitation for power shift to Abia North in 2023, Ohuabunwa said that since power had gone round the state, stakeholders should sit and agree on the need to respect the zoning arrangement which has brought peace and tranquillity in the political space of the state.

He noted that Abia elders and stakeholders need to ensure the sustenance of the prevailing peace in the state ahead of the 2023 polls.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: