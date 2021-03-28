There will be no Nigeria if Igbo are denied presidential ticket in 2023 – Ohanaeze warns

Kindly Share This Story:

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has carpeted the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, over his comments that President Muhammadu Buhari is very passionate about Nigeria’s unity.

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC rather maintained that Buhari’s actions and inactions pose threat to the unity of Nigeria.

The National President of OYC, Igboayaka. O Igboayaka, in a press release, described President Buhari as “a direct opposite of Nigeria’s unity”.

Dismissing as false, a statement credited to Garba that “Buhari is so passionate about Nigeria’s unity”, Igboayaka alleged that “Shehu is on a pay job, and one of the aides that is endangering the unity of Nigeria through his sycophantic service to the president.”

According to him, “Buhari has divided Nigeria more than any other president in the history of Nigeria”, describing him as “the most tribalistic President Nigeria has ever produced”.

The statement read: ” President Buhari and his cabal have violated the federal character principle with reckless abandon, leading Nigeria into the path of disintegration

“His high-handedness with tribal impunity contributed to the present ethnic crisis ravaging Nigeria.

“President Buhari has literally done everything possible to foster Nigeria’s disunity.

“What remains is the explosion of Nigeria into many countries which shall happen soon if APC and PDP deny Ndigbo an opportunity to fly their flags during 2023 presidential election.

“With the rate of insecurity and mayhem perpetrated by Buhari’s kinsmen, activities of bandits, kidnappers and Fulani killer herdsmen that are sucking the blood of innocent Nigerians on daily basis, Buhari lacks the moral justification to claim that he is passionate about Nigeria’s unity.

“In all ramifications, there will be no Nigeria if APC and PDP fail to field an Igbo person as their presidential candidate in 2023”.

