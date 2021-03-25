“The future looks sunny!” – Edmund Coutan on Innovations & Trends Shaping Solar Energy Sector

Kindly Share This Story:

The sun is undeniably the most rapidly growing energy source across the planet. It’s the most copious source of energy humanity can access. Edmund Coutan, an expert in the field, gives a low-down on some innovations and trends molding the solar energy sector. Let’s delve.

Something which makes the exteriors of houses inviting can also soon become a source of electricity for mankind. As astounding as it sounds, Edmund shares that it is certainly a major futuristic innovative trend shaping solar energy and its consumption. How will this work? Edmund says that the solar paint when applied to any surface will be able to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electricity. It may look like usual paint, but it will consist of trillions of light-sensitive particles. These particles will transform this normal paint into an amazing energy-capturing paint. Edmund says, “It will drastically reduce the largest cost associated with solar energy, which is the cost of installing the solar panels.”

Having said that, solar paint is not yet commercially feasible as it is only 2-9% efficient compared to the traditional solar panel which operates at 19% efficiency. So, Edmund says, there’s still some room for advances to happen in this line of solar energy innovation for it to become a commercial solution for electricity generation. However, it’s likely to be commercialized over the next four to six years.

Next up is solar energy blockchain. Edmund explains, “You might be raising your brows over this. Blockchain and solar energy, how are they compatible with each other? Yes, they are. The use of blockchain in technology solutions is picking up speed to sustain renewable pockets of energy like solar.” While the use of blockchain is usually linked with cryptocurrency, the energy market too is using it in its technological processes. The solar energy market is also looking at ways to efficiently allow its consumers to make use of this energy saving program in a cost-effective, easy-to-employ way.

Edmund shares that solar industry is the greatest industry to be in, and innovations and trends to improve and enhance the utilization of solar energy is the need of the hour. Edmund, who himself has risen from making just five dollars an hour to making over half a million dollars in commissions, coaches people on taking up eco-friendly means of living in order to reduce their carbon footprint as well as their power bills. His efforts accredited him with the coveted title of a “Green Entrepreneur”, who became highly successful and broke all records of sales by focusing on Facebook and YouTube ads. Given his expertise in the field of solar energy, Edmund’s insights are well worth considering.

