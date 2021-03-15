The Coca-Cola Foundation awards grant to DoGood.Africa to tackle plastic waste pollution

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) has awarded a grant to DoGood.Africa, a registered non-profit social enterprise, in partnership with HB Imagino to enable them tackle plastic waste pollution in Nigeria.

The event which was held in Lagos over the weekend had the theme; “Waste to Wealth”, with various collaborators in the waste management value chain who seeks to relieve the physical environment of dirt and convert the same to usable products to generate not only employment but revenue generation.

Speaking with journalists, co-founder of DoGoodAfrica, Toni Fola-Alade, said that the organization was excited to receive the grant ($94,000) to fund the pilot project which would run for the period of one year.

He expressed optimism that the project would be sustainable and rewarding for partners and as well encourage a healthier environment and sustainability.

The project, according to Fola-Alade, would collect plastic waste from source locations such as restaurants, hotels and other locations where these products are in high consumption and through a process of online tracking pick them up for recycling.

He added that the pilot project which would focus on the Lekki area of Lagos would use technology powered by a partner organisation, HB Imagino, to track plastic waste for pick up.

“We believe that this project is an opportunity to turn our collective problem of plastic waste management into prosperity. We bought into this vision with our generous partner, Coca-Cola. By being able to integrate the value chain, we can tackle this problem,” He said.

On her part, Head, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Oyemelukwe said that the TCCF is committed to the growth of the communities in which they operate and that the foundation is happy to partner with DoGood.Africa.

“TCCF is committed to addressing the needs of the communities in Nigeria where we operate. We are proud to support Do.Good Africa in partnership with HB Imagino to create the type of change needed to improve people’s lives, build sustainable communities and enhance our environment for future generations,” She further added.

Since its inception in 1984, TCCF has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support global sustainable community initiatives. Meanwhile, everyone can call for a pick-up of their plastic waste by typing “Waste to Wealth Africa” on their browser to register on the platform.

“We are extremely elated to be a part of this project primarily because it will revolutionize the way plastic waste is recovered in Nigeria. For the first time in Nigeria, PET bottles will be recovered from the source and converted into food packaging. This grant from TCCF will also help us facilitate a project that will impact the community tremendously through the provision of jobs and the protection of our environment”, Harold Okonoboh, the Chief Executive Officer, HB Imagino said.

