The advent of military was the greatest disaster Nigeria ever had — Okupe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

A former spokesperson for two former Presidents ( Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan), Dr Doyin Okupe, says the advent of military into Nigeria’s political landscape was the greatest disaster the country ever had.

He made this assertion during an interview with VanguardliveTV’s The Controversy on Wednesday.

According to him, Nigeria derailed from the blueprint and in turn, there was a ‘change of destiny’ that led to its disastrous fall.

“The Nigerian aeroplane ran into bad weather along the journey. Some nearly caused serious plane crash for us. The advent of military was the greatest disaster that ever befall this country.

READ ALSO: Buhari receives highest Niger Republic award

“We actually derailed from the blueprint. I’m not a philosopher or whatever but is like, we moved from a course into another plane. So, is just like when you move from platform A to platform G. For instance, a plane that’s going from here (Lagos) to Kano is on platform A. You’re trying to board the plane and now move on to platform G which is actually going to Umuahia. So, you see that your destiny changes immediately,” he said.

Okupe also shared his views on 2023 presidential election saying he would join the race if the spate of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism persists in the country.

He further disclosed that he has been in the political arena for over 40 years attesting his wealth of experience about the Nigeria politics.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: