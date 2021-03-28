Tension as gunmen abduct Seriki’s younger brother, two others in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

…kidnappers demand N50 million

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police on Sunday confirmed the abduction of three travellers in Osu, Atakumosa-West local government area of Osun State.

It was gathered that their abductors waylaid their vehicle at Osu town along the Ilesa-Ife expressway on Thursday.

One of the abductors, identified as Usman was said to be the younger brother of Serikin Hausa of Sabo/Stores area of Iyere, a town Atakumosa-East in the state.

The abductors, according to findings, forcefully took the victims into the forest in the areas.

When contacted, the Serikin Hausa of Store/Sabo, Haruna Tanko confirmed that his brother was kidnapped along with two others at Osu on Thursday.

“My brother Usman was abducted along with two other people. I don’t know the other two but the abductors contacted me demanding N50 million for the three victims”, he said.

Confirming the incident police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the incident was reported by the Serikin Hausa on Thursday around 8:30 am.

She added that police has commenced efforts towards the rescue of the victims.

“The matter was reported to the police at Osu Divisional headquarters, investigation and rescue efforts have been taken over by the state command headquarters”, she added.

