Ten trucks of expired cigarette confiscated by KSCPC in Kano

…to employ 100 workers

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has confiscated ten trucks of expired cigarette from some warehouses in Kano following a tip off by informants.

Though the chairman of the Council, Bappa Babba Dan Agundi, who also doubles as the chairman of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), did not reveal the exact street value of the items, he however stated that they run into hundreds of millions of naira and there are more to be confiscated soon from Bichi town, in Bichi Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen in his office on Wednesday, the chairman also thanked the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his support by releasing N50 million to the Council and asking it to increase the manpower of the council by employing 100 people.

“We have succeeded in confiscating expired brands of cigarettes of different brands here in Kano at Sharada Area, after a tip from some informants.

“We call on the public to assist the Council with information to help spare Kano from fake and counterfeit drugs, expired items and others.

“We thank His Excellency for his firm belief in the agency as he released N50 million to the Kano State Consumer Protection Council and has promised to do more and will also provide the council with operational vehicles.

“He has also approved the employment of 100 young people that will help in the successful operations of the council” the chairman said.

