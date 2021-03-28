Teenager rams vehicle into 4yr-old, others in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Three adults and a four-year-old child narrowly escaped death yesterday, after a car rammed into them at Olele street, Omiyale area of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that an unidentified driver of a company brought his company’s vehicle home over the weekend.

While washing the Honda car yesterday, he reportedly left the ignition on, with an instruction to his teenage son who was in the car not to attempt to touch anything.

Shortly after he stepped into his building to collect a bag, residents were alerted by a deafening sound, as the car rammed some persons. One of them, a four-year-old baby, was said to be in her mother’s provision store, where the car eventually rested.

A resident, Temi Loju who spoke with Vanguard, said, “ The incident happened around 4.30 pm. A child was in the shop with her mother when the incident happened. Fortunately for the mother, she did not sustain any injury. But her child had bruises. Residents rushed to rescue the baby and rushed her to the hospital. Other persons also sustained minor injuries.

“ Two boys were seen inside the car, trembling. The driver’s son said his friend who came visiting met him inside the car. He said his friend attempted to test his driving skill.

“When his father came out, he was too stunned to speak. He burst into tears. We later heard that he brought the car home without the knowledge of his boss. He said he had a deal with the company’s private guard to take the vehicle out of the company”.

At press time, the injured baby was said to be in a stable condition at a private hospital within Ejigbo

