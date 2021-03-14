Tears, eulogies as Okowa, Otuaro, Oborevwori, lawmakers, others bid Owhefere farewell 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the House, Commissioners, political leaders and other top Government functionaries, weekend bidded the late Majority Leader of the House, Mr Tim Kome Owhefere farewell.

Speaking at the funeral organised for the departed Mr Tim Kome Owhefere who until his untimely death January 27th, represented the Isoko North State Constituency in the State State House of Assembly, held at Akiewhe-Owhe in the Local Government Area, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa told the people of Isoko to bury their differences and unite for the peace and development of the area.

Okowa said the late Owhefere was a bridge-builder and worthy son of the Isoko nation, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state through his many accomplishments in the business of lawmaking, adding that the deceased was a trustworthy and dependable friend, who never betrayed his friends.

The Governor said: “Today (Saturday) we have come to celebrate the life and times of our dear brother, Mr Tim Owhefere. We didn’t wish he would leave us at this age but we are here because of the life he lived.

“We are truly celebrating him because it is not how long you live but the impact made while alive. He had great and unfulfilled dreams and for the family, the House of Assembly and to us in the executive, we have lost somebody very great to us.

“Tim Owhefere was a gentleman in the political circle and he was very close to me because as Majority Leader, he was my voice in the House. As a government, we miss him because we know the role he played for us, particularly in the House of Assembly. He was truly worthy of all honour because he was a good friend to us”.

Maintaining that the late Owhefere was a man of the people who never closed his doors to the people and did place the interest of the larger majority of the people before his personal interests, the Governor said; “he loved and worked for the collective good of those around him and I thank God for the Isoko people for giving us a good son that worked with us tremendously”.

He thanked the Bishop of the Oleh Diocese (Anglican) Communion, Rt. Revd John Aruakpor, who conducted the service for the sermon, saying that peace was very important for the growth and development of the people.

Okowa urged the people to shun disunity and work in the interest of their land, adding that; “I have come to realise that I have a very special love for the Isoko people and it’s important we know that it’s only in an environment of peace that we can grow together.

“Let Tim’s death unify the Isoko people. There is no amount of land that is worth the blood of an Isoko son because when you have settled, the lives lost can’t be replaced.

“Tim is gone but we must come to realise that it’s only the Lord that knows when it’s best for us to go. He was a worthy son of Isoko nation, a strong man and bridge-builder in the governance of Delta”.

In his remarks, the Speaker of Delta State House Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the late Majority Leader was a brilliant lawmaker and a great asset to the legislature, lamenting that he would be greatly missed by the House.

Oborevwori thanked the Governor and top government functionaries for attending the funeral. Earlier in a sermon titled; “Living with the consciousness of the reality of life,” Bishop of Oleh Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd John Aruakpor called on all to live with the mindset that there was life outside physical death.

Aruakpor said the best time to repent was now, adding that there was no repentance in the grave. He described late Owhefere as a man that lived his life for the service of God and humanity and urged all to immortalize him by embracing Christ “who is the owner of everything including life that men enjoy today”.

He harped on the need for the people of Isoko to put the interest of the area above self, stressing that the quest for who to occupy a vacant position resulting from the demise of the lawmaker should not tear them apart.

The cleric called on the political class to work as a family for the accelerated transformation of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

