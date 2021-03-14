TCN, AEDC trade blames over blackout in Karu, Jukwayi, Lafia others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Power supply to be restored fully in 30 minutes – TCN

By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Sunday, traded blames over the cause of total power blackout in Karu, Jukwayi in the FCT and Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

While the AEDC blamed the blackout on a faulty TCN’s 132KV transformer line in Apo, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said the blackout was as a result of annual maintenance and not any faulty transformer.

Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, the General Manager, Corporate Communication at the at GM, AEDC, had said in a statement earlier on Sunday in Abuja that the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening was making electricity supply to the affected areas very difficult.

But in her reaction, the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mba said the company informed AEDC of plans to undertake the maintenance.

She said, ‘AEDC was informed the yesterday, Saturday 13th March that TCN would undertake planned annual maintenance of 150MVA, 132/33KV Power transformer (TR1) at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation.’

According to Fadipe, ”This is to inform you that due to some technical challenges from the TCN end, AEDC customers from Karu to Lafia have been unable to receive electricity supply since the evening hours of 13/03/2021.

”The 132kV line from Apo Transmission Station to Akwanga Transmission Station and serving Karu Transmission Station, Keffi Transmission Station and Akwanga Transmission Station had been opened and restored later during night hours.

”However, upon restoration, the affected transmission stations have remained on station service only up to this moment due to some technical challenges. Our colleagues in TCN are working round the clock to resolve this.

”As a result of this, AEDC customers in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Karshi, Mararaba, Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia and environs are currently unable to have access to electric power for their socio-economic activities.

”While we sincerely apologise to the affected customers, please be informed that the TCN maintenance crew is already at work to ensure that the challenges are speedily dealt with.”

According to TCN, ”AEDC was informed the yesterday, Saturday 13th March that TCN would undertake planned annual maintenance of 150MVA, 132/33KV Power transformer (TR1) at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation.

”After the successful completion of the scheduled maintenance however, the engineers experienced challenge in restoring the transformer. Apo, Karu, Keffi and Akwanga were asked to drop some load until TR 1 is restored.

‘Our maintenance crew worked assiduously and were able to resolve the issue today. Supply would be fully restored through the transformer in the next 30mins.”

