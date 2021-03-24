Taskforce drags 10 to court over assault on Kaduna Electric staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO) North-West zone, Kaduna, has dragged 10 persons including 2 women before a Chief Magistrates Court for alleged assault on Kaduna Electric staff.

The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy, energy theft, threat, intimidation and assault contrary to various Sections of the Miscellaneous Act Cap N 17 Law of the Federation and Sections 54, 271, 241 and 377 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The case has been adjourned to 19th April 2021 for the commencement of hearing on the matter.

The Lead Prosecutor, Inspector Simon Abba, who read the First Information Report (FIR) to the Defendants, said the suspects criminally intimidated, threatened and assaulted the Kaduna Electric team during routine inspection and cash collection in their area and chased them away.

He said the suspects mobilized a mob who attacked the Kaduna Electric Staff and inflicted bodily injuries on them.

“In the process, the Doka Area office Manager, Engr. Asmau Ahmed, with one Sergeant Abdulazeez Hussaini, sustained injuries during the attack while the staff of the Kaduna Electric were trying to disconnect the area over debts being owed the electricity company,” he said.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Journalists were told that the Hayin Danbushiya Community, from July 2020 to January 2021, consumed energy valued at N3,271,592:64 which was not paid for.

Counsel to the 1st, 3rd – 10th Defendants, Jamilu Suleiman Esq and that of the 2nd defendant, Ahmed Isa Hamza Esq made an oral application for their bail. They said that the offences allegedly committed is a bailable offence.

The Chief Magistrate of court 6 Kabala Doki, His Worship, Mohammad Adamu Hamza, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two reliable sureties each and must have means of survival and must produce particulars of their places of residence.

He ordered that the suspects be remanded in the correctional centre should they fail to meet the bail conditions.

Counsel to the defendants expressed satisfaction with the bail terms and expressed optimism that their clients would meet the bail conditions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

